San Francisco

SF's Alamo Square dealing with car break-ins

By Alyssa Goard

Recent burglaries and robberies around San Francisco’s Alamo Square are sparking new concerns.

On Tuesday, NBC Bay Area showed a video of a brazen daytime break-in of a rental car parked on the street next to Alamo Square. The family was visiting from Las Vegas and found shattered glass strewn all over their child's car seat.

Another family from El Paso, Texas showed NBC Bay Area where someone broke into their rental car parked along the same curb, at nearly the same time.

Of the people NBC Bay Area spoke within the area Wednesday, many of the tourists weren’t aware of some of the recent reported crimes around this park, but the locals were all pretty familiar with the reports of car break ins and some of them had even seen it happen themselves.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco Jul 4

Smash-and-grab bandits hit cars at San Francisco's Alamo Square

San Francisco 20 hours ago

Tens of thousands of people watch fireworks show in San Francisco

"I’ve lost thousands of dollars worth of film equipment,” said San Francisco Joshua Guerci.

In addition to car break-ins, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that 3 separate women say they were attacked and robbed last week in the evening, at or near Alamo Square.

San Francisco police released the following statement:

“It is too early in the investigation(s) to determine what connections, if any, the robberies may have. "

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston also released a statement about the robberies and break-ins.

"We are concerned about these incidents and are in touch with SFPD on the status of their investigations."

Alyssa Goard has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us