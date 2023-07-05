SF's Alamo Square dealing with car break-ins

Recent burglaries and robberies around San Francisco’s Alamo Square are sparking new concerns.

On Tuesday, NBC Bay Area showed a video of a brazen daytime break-in of a rental car parked on the street next to Alamo Square. The family was visiting from Las Vegas and found shattered glass strewn all over their child's car seat.

Another family from El Paso, Texas showed NBC Bay Area where someone broke into their rental car parked along the same curb, at nearly the same time.

Of the people NBC Bay Area spoke within the area Wednesday, many of the tourists weren’t aware of some of the recent reported crimes around this park, but the locals were all pretty familiar with the reports of car break ins and some of them had even seen it happen themselves.

"I’ve lost thousands of dollars worth of film equipment,” said San Francisco Joshua Guerci.

In addition to car break-ins, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that 3 separate women say they were attacked and robbed last week in the evening, at or near Alamo Square.

San Francisco police released the following statement:

“It is too early in the investigation(s) to determine what connections, if any, the robberies may have. "

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston also released a statement about the robberies and break-ins.

"We are concerned about these incidents and are in touch with SFPD on the status of their investigations."

