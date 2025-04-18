San Francisco marks anniversary of 1906 earthquake

San Francisco firefighters, community leaders and city officials gathered Friday morning to mark the anniversary of the 1906 earthquake.
The first part of the remembrance of the 7.9 magnitude quake that devastated the city took place at Lotta's Fountain. The second part took place at the golden fire hydrant, the singular water source that saved the Mission that day.
Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.
