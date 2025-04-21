Thousands gather in San Francisco for 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Thousands crowded San Francisco's Japantown on Sunday for the 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Kiyomi Takeda, who's part of the festival's non-profit arm, said there was plenty for people to experience.

"Small businesses that create art bring it to our festival, and as well every kind of cultural arts you can think of, from martial arts to dance to music, we have it all," Takeda, president of the Board of Directors of Sakura Matsuri, said.

The festival took place as the Peace Plaza ungoes renovations, which brought an opportunity to reimagine the festival space.

"One thing we want to emphasize is this sometimes the first time people come to Japantown, but we really want to welcome them to come back through the year, it is here 365 days a year," Takeda said.

Local businesses also said the festival has provided them with a boost.

"As far as the foot traffic in my store and the public at our origami booth, which is right out front of our store, we have seen record crowds. It has been crazy busy and it's really great to see," said Linda Mihara of Paper Tree.