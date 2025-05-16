San Francisco archbishop to serve on Trump's Religious Liberty Commission

President Donald Trump has appointed San Francisco's archbishop to serve on his newly established Religious Liberty Commission.

The president signed an executive order two weeks ago establishing the commission to advise the federal government on safeguarding and promoting religious freedom across the country.

The commission includes 10 clergymen and rabbis from across faiths.

Among them is Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the San Francisco Diocese. He was appointed archbishop 13 years ago.

Cordileone previously served as the fourth bishop of Oakland. He has been a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage, abortion and the COVID vaccine.

In 2022, Cordileone notably banned Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who is Catholic, from receiving communion because she is pro-choice.

"Religious liberty is a critical issue in our time that needs to be defended and addressed," Cordileone said in a statement Thursday to NBC Bay Area. "I am happy to join my brother bishops in providing a Catholic voice on this important topic at a national level."