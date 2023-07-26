San Francisco

San Francisco district attorney and police chief to discuss arrest in elderly woman attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will join police Chief William Scott for a press conference Wednesday afternoon in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and to discuss an arrest after an elderly woman was attacked.

The San Francisco Police Department said the briefing will start at 2 p.m. at the plaza by Clay and Kearny streets in Chinatown’s Portsmouth Square.

Check back here as the time nears to watch a live stream.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 18 hours ago

Man accused of attacking elderly Asian woman in SF was convicted of similar crime last year

San Francisco 17 hours ago

San Francisco mayor talks crime in her city

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us