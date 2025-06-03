San Francisco police make arrest in hit-and-run case involving child

A man who allegedly struck and seriously injured a child with his vehicle and then fled the scene in San Francisco was arrested this weekend, police said Monday.

On May 24 at about 6:15 p.m., officers were sent to 31st Avenue and Clement Street and found a mother whose 5-year-old child had been struck by a vehicle while riding a push bike. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver allegedly involved in the collision fled the scene in the vehicle without providing aid or their information.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle and its suspected driver, and arrest and search warrants were issued.

On Sunday at 6 p.m., detectives located the suspect, Jonathan Tyler Lam, 35, at Serramonte Center in Daly City.

Lam was placed into custody and transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run and given $100,000 bail. As of Monday night, jail records did not show Lam in custody.

Although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.