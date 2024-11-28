San Francisco Ballet's ‘Nutcracker' season in jeopardy amid stalled contract talks

For many people in the Bay Area, the holidays just would not be the same without a performance of Nutcracker by the San Francisco Ballet.

But this season, the show may not go on. Management and performers are gridlocked on terms for a new contract, and next week’s opening night is in jeopardy.

Money is one issue. Management released the following statement:

“Our proposed salary increases for dancers and stage management continue to align with those offered by our peers, including American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet, ensuring competitiveness and fairness within the industry.”

An AGMA negotiator responds by saying 81% of ballet artists are considered low income in San Francisco.

Now, both sides do agree that the ballet has some of the best dancers in the world, but the best way to care for them is in dispute. Management says it’s expanded the ballet’s wellness center, added a registered nutritionist and a performance psychologist among other things.

Not enough, says AGMA.

“We’ve seen injury levels really grow in the past couple of years. We’ve seen workers comp costs for San Francisco ballet really jump up, which is not great for the company or the artist,” said AGMA Senior Negotiator Tracy Jones.

Outside the War Memorial Opera House, Wednesday evening, we saw just how much this ballet means to people.

“Even now, I am tearing up, just thinking about it, though I have such sympathy for all the performers because they are the reason we come, well they and the musicians and everyone who helps put on this magical production,” said Kimberly McCormick of Sebastopol.

Negotiations have been going on for five months now and seem to have hit a wall. But I am told that there are a number of bargaining sessions scheduled between now and opening night on Dec. 6.