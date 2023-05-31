SF Community Holds Discussion on Banko Brown Case

There was a wide-ranging community discussion of the death of Banko Brown in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday.

It’s a highly charged issue that elicits strong emotion on all sides.

Moderator Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local joined activist Honey Mahogany and Geoffrea Morris, the president of the Democratic Party of San Francisco for the event.

Talking about Banko Brown is not easy to do. Brown, a transgender Black man, was shot and killed by a black security guard at the Market Street Walgreen’s last month while allegedly shoplifting a bag of snacks.

Terry McSweeney has more in the video above.