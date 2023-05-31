San Francisco

SF Community Holds Discussion on Banko Brown Case

By Terry McSweeney

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a wide-ranging community discussion of the death of Banko Brown in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday.

It’s a highly charged issue that elicits strong emotion on all sides.

Moderator Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local joined activist Honey Mahogany and Geoffrea Morris, the president of the Democratic Party of San Francisco for the event.

Talking about Banko Brown is not easy to do. Brown, a transgender Black man, was shot and killed by a black security guard at the Market Street Walgreen’s last month while allegedly shoplifting a bag of snacks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Terry McSweeney has more in the video above.

San Francisco May 26

Banko Brown Case: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Announced in SF Walgreens Shooting

San Francisco May 17

‘My Baby Is Gone': Father of Banko Brown Speaks Out

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us