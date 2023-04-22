San Francisco

SF BART Station Reopens Following Police Activity

By NBC Bay Area staff

The 16th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco has reopened following a police activity, the agency said on Twitter Saturday.

BART said that trains were not stopping at the station. But now, trains are making normal stops. They added there is also 20-minute delay on the San Francisco line in all directions.

Muni is also providing bus service in the area as Bus 14R will take passengers between Daly City and San Francisco.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to BART and San Francisco police for more information on the situation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

