San Francisco Bayview activist held in four cold-case murders

A Bayview Hunters Point community activist is facing four separate counts of murder in slayings spanning two decades, marking the biggest single cold case break in San Francisco police department history.

Sauntek Harris, 44, appeared in court but did not enter a plea to murder charges in a 2019 shooting and three slayings in 2002.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing on June 6.

Harris was working as a life coach at a local community center at the time of the Aug. 10, 2019, shooting of Dietrich Whitley, 34. The gunfire erupted during a crowded block party gathering at a community center.

Authorities said Harris allegedly spotted Whitley —someone whom he had clashed with previously— as he arrived at the center and quickly ducked behind two cars. Harris is accused of firing six shots, hitting Whitley once in the chest.

In November 2019, a judge ordered Harris to stand trial.

At the time, Harris’ attorney, deputy public defender Landon Davis, argued Whitley was armed with a knife and cited evidence Harris was acting in self-defense.

Davis cited a series of clashes between the men. Outside court on Wednesday, Davis said His client was a wrongly accused family man. He said the 2019 slaying was justifiable and the two-decades-old cases were “weak.”

The three earlier cases date back more than 20 years. Harris is now charged with the Jan. 18, 2002, robbery, carjacking and shooting death of 37-year-old Perry Michael Bradstreet. Authorities suspect two gunmen in the attack and earlier this month released sketches along with a $100,000 reward for help in that case. Bradstreet’s car was set on fire and abandoned in the Oakdale Housing Project in the Bayview.

A month later, on Feb. 24, Lorenzo Richards was gunned down inside an apartment building on George Street. Police recently offered a $100,000 reward in that case as well.

And on July 28, Gerald White, 37, was shot and killed. That attack came three days after Richards came to a grand jury proceeding in the Bradstreet case. At the time, prosecutors suspect he was seen entering the Hall of Justice.