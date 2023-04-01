San Francisco Boy Scout Troop Digs Up Nearly Century-Old Time Capsule

Boy Scout Troop 88 got a glimpse into the past Saturday, unearthing a time capsule buried at the foot of the Mount Davidson Memorial Cross in San Francisco.

Members of the same troop buried the copper box there in 1933, as a commemoration of the inaugural Easter Sunrise Service held at the cross ten years earlier on April 1, 1923.

So on both the 100th anniversary of the Easter service, Troop 88 dug it up.

The event was open to the public, and also included San Francisco Mayor London Breed as well as other public officials and religious leaders.

Inside the time capsule, they found a phone book, newspapers, photos, a bible, and even an olive branch from Jerusalem. Those items are now in the possession of the San Francisco Historical Society, and will be displayed in its museum come June.

A new time capsule was also placed in the ground, containing magazines, pandemic-era writing, pictures, and even an iPhone. If all goes according to plan, someone or some organization will open that capsule 100 years from Saturday.