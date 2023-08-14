Funeral procession held in San Francisco to mourn lost businesses

Business owners in San Francisco's Richmond district on Monday paraded a coffin down the sidewalk as a memorial to several businesses that have closed in the neighborhood over the last couple of years.
The group also said if a transportation project on Geary Boulevard begins on schedule, the disruption could mean more businesses dying there.
Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.
