San Francisco

Funeral procession held in San Francisco to mourn lost businesses

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Business owners in San Francisco's Richmond district on Monday paraded a coffin down the sidewalk as a memorial to several businesses that have closed in the neighborhood over the last couple of years.

The group also said if a transportation project on Geary Boulevard begins on schedule, the disruption could mean more businesses dying there.

Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.

