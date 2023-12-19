San Francisco business say they're seeing more customers amid drug market crackdown

As the San Francisco Police Department is touting significant arrest numbers after six months of targeting open-air drug use, shoppers and business owners say they’re seeing less crime and more visitors.

Business is looking up at two Miller & Lux Provisions eateries in Union Square which opened in November. The manager, Bob Moore, said food is flying out the doors and that customers feel safe.

“The police presence is definitely a positive effect,” Moore said. “I think also having APEC here at the beginning of November helped to bring people back in.”

It was a much lighter experience compared to recent years with people letting their guard down without worries of getting caught up in a crime.

“I say, ‘welcome to San Fran-silliness and there’s just too much fun,” said Kenneth Kahn, also known as Kenny the Clown.

Kahn has greeted holiday shoppers for 22 years and depends on the goodwill of visitors for financial support.

“I think it’s helping bring it back,” Kahn said. “Yes, I think it is … More people. Definitely more people.”

SFPD beefed up its force in Union Square about a month back, including more officers, a permanent mobile command and more community ambassadors.

Tuesday, Police Chief Bill Scott said — in the first six months of targeting open-air drug use in the Tenderloin and SOMA — officers arrested nearly 700 dealers and 800 more drug users.

“We want to make sure that people understand that we’re not going away,” Scott said. “If anything, we will intensify this effort.”

The Union Square Alliance, which represents businesses in the area, welcomes the policing.

“Union Square is very clean and safe. We have a very strong police presence in this area,” said Jessica Chilingerian with the Union Square Alliance.

Some visitors who spoke with NBC Bay Area agreed.

“It actually is safe with the police around, more secure,” said Daly City resident Andres Hernandez. “It’s actually pretty nice.”