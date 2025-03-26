SF businesses, residents get ready for March Madness games

March Madness is coming to the Chase Center in San Francisco this week.

Four teams from NCAA Men’s College Basketball's Sweet Sixteen will play in San Francisco Thursday and the two winners will face-off on Saturday.

San Francisco business leaders and residents are looking forward to make a big impression on fans from South and East Coast universities coming in to cheer on their teams.

On Tuesday, most of the set-up activity were inside and outside, the only sign that this big event is coming are the decals on the doors and the video billboards around Chase Center while advertising the tickets for sale.

The hope is for a turn out similar to 2022 when Chase Center first hosted the NCAA tournament.

Business leaders said that Chase Center was an excellent hub for last month's NBA All-Star Weekend.

"The entire Bay Area did incredible with the NBA All-Star Game. We had about $350 million dollars in economic activity as a region. And that's good for everyone,” said Alex Bastian with the San Francisco Hotel Council.

Tickets for the sweet sixteen games being played on Thursday, there were some still available as of Tuesday evening. But they're not cheap, on Ticketmaster, the lowest priced seat is $189, which is all the way up in the upper rows of section 127. The most expensive seat was a nearly courtside one in section 3 for about $5,048.

But college basketball fans said that even if they can't be courtside, they're excited about march madness being in San Francisco.

"I thought it was really cool. I liked getting to see Steph Curry's locker room,” said Sahil Redy.

Food and sports in the Bay Area, a winning combination.