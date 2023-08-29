Frustrated owner temporarily closes San Francisco cafe after burglary

"Sinking into a sea of lawlessness."

That's part of detailed notes an owner placed and taped on the window of Cafe International in San Francisco, which was recently burglarized. The business in the city's Lower Haight neighborhood closed Monday and will stay shut down this week after the owner locked up the place following the burglary.

"I need five days to rest, think and regroup my violated state of mind," the owner said in one of the notes.

According to San Francisco police, the cafe was burglarized sometime overnight on Aug. 17th and Aug. 18th. Neighbors and regulars customers on Tuesday said they are sad, but not surprised by the temporary closing of the cafe.

NBC Bay Area was unable to reach the cafe owner by phone or on social media on Tuesday. But in a the note on the cafe's door, the owner describes her frustration with daily shoplifting, violence, back-to-back break-ins, and thousands of dollars worth of property damage.

Several businesses along Haight Street told NBC Bay Area they also have had issues with recent robberies in the neighborhood.

Residents and customers of the shops in the area are frustrated with what they are seeing in the neighborhood.

"It's just an ongoing sign of the times," neighbor Ted Thomas said. "Because there are no repercussions for thieves in the city, so they're running rampant."

Some residents also voiced frustrations about slow responses from police and bickering among city hall leaders, who they said should be working on solutions.

Supervisor Dean Preston said in a statement Tuesday he voiced concern that the cafe has been repeatedly targeted by burglars. Preston in his statement also said he shared frustrations with the city's lack of progress in preventing these kind of crimes.

Police said the incident at the cafe is an open investigation and officers are looking for any tips that can help them track down the burglars.