San Francisco cannabis shops prepare for city's ‘Weed Week'

It’s “Weed Week” in San Francisco, a time when many celebrate all things cannabis, culminating with what's expected to be a big gathering on Apr. 20 at Hippie Hill.

"420" has been a day cannabis fans have celebrated for decades, but this year, with formal celebrations cancelled and legal cannabis shops struggling and it's taking on some new importance.

For a lot of dispensaries, a much-needed boost.

The Flore Dispensary on Noe Street is a popular place for people to buy marijuana in all its forms from the traditional buds to edibles. Owner Terrance Alan said it's about more than just an excuse to light up..

“‘Weed Week’ is critical because it normalizes cannabis use for so many people,” said Terrance Alan, ‘Flore Dispensary’ owner.

NBC Bay Area gathered data that shows legal cannabis sales has dropped about 20% since 2021. Shops are now trying to fight off a proposed state excise tax increase from 15 % to 19%. Alan said higher prices and less shops are a formula that will force more cannabis users back into the illegal market.

“The problem with that is it’s not tested. You don’t know where it comes from. You’re not sure what’s in it," he said.

"Weed Week" kicked off Sunday at the Haight Street Art Center with the SF Space Walk, which debuted its ‘Keep Glowing’ exhibit of black light posters to go along with other attractions.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.