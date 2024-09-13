San Francisco cracks down on car break-ins

San Francisco police say a recent arrest is just the latest evidence the city is turning a corner when it comes to car break-ins.

Police say the city has seen a 56% drop in auto burglaries when compared to last year's numbers.

In tourist areas there are now signs warning people about car break-ins and there is more police visible.

On Saturday, officers from different stations were working an auto burglary suppression operation near the Palace of Fine Arts when they saw someone break into a car. The 17-year-old suspect they caught is also tied to multiple auto burglaries, including break-ins.

Police kept up surveillance of the suspect at two tourist destinations and followed him into Oakland. Police also recovered stolen property and a gun, and say it is just one example of the work they're doing to cut down on auto burglaries in the city.

