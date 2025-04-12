San Francisco to host community celebration for new park along Great Highway amid controversy

San Francisco will host a community event on Saturday to celebrate its newest park along the Great Highway.

However, the celebration comes as some would like to see the Sunset Dunes Park closed and the freeway reopened.

"My son can get on a skateboard and ride a bike," said Matt Stringer of San Francisco. "Not bothering people on the sidewalks or so forth."

Stringer lived about one block away from the park and said he believes its the perfect location for community members to have fun in a safe environment.

The city was able to move forward with the park after voters passed Proposition K last November, allowing the city to close the two-mile stretch of highway.

The "Open the Highway" campaign, which opposed Prop K, was fined by the city's ethics commission for violating campaign finance laws. Despite that, some city officials are continuing a push to re-open the highway.

"In the event of a citywide election this year, I will explore a ballot measure to keep Upper Great Highway open to vehicular traffic Mondays through Fridays and closed on the weekends for recreation," Supervisor Connie Chan told the Richmond Review.

Chan said any ballot measure to overturn Prop K would need support from three additional supervisors.

In the meantime, community members are looking forward to enjoying San Francisco's newest park but said they understand it will continue ti be a center of debate.