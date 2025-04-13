San Francisco hosts celebration for new park along Great Highway

A community celebration was held on Saturday for San Francisco's new park along the Upper Great Highway.

Many came out and biked, flew kites and enjoyed what the Sunset Dunes had to offer.

"I voted for it. I'm a resident of San Francisco and I can't wait for this to be part of my life as well you know in my experience here in San Francisco," said Melinda Nokes. "One thing that stands out is the new art I like that the benches are made of reclaimed wood I feel like there is a lot of intentionality in making this a beautiful space."

The community event also offered a chance for the public to explore and see the park's features.

"you will see benches for people to sit we have public art for kids we have a bike track, we have a nature-based playground at Riviera," said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of San Francisco Recreation and Parks.

In November, voters approved Proposition K turning the 2-mile stretch of the Great Highway into a car-free park. However, since its closure not everyone has been onboard.

"[On] Sunset there is a ton more traffic on 19th Avenue it's just going to impact the neighborhood unfortunately," said Farrel Smith. "As far as the park goes it’s a nice thing but they could have done something else it's still closed on Fridays and the weekends and I thought that was a great compromise."

Some said they would like to see the road reopened and Supervisor Connie Chan expressed similar feelings.

She told the Richmond Review she's exploring "a ballot measure to keep Upper Great Highway open to vehicular traffic Mondays through Fridays and closed on the weekend for recreation.”

Any ballot measure to overturn Prop K would need support from three additional supervisors, Chan said.