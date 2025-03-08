San Francisco

Community members raise money for Bruce Lee statue in San Francisco's Chinatown

$50,000 have already been donated to place a statue of San Francisco-born legend Bruce Lee in Portsmouth Square

By NBC Bay Area staff

In San Francisco's Chinatown, community members hope a public statue of Bruce Lee will go up in the city where the late actor and martial arts icon was born in 1940.

An event was held at the Chinese Historical Society Museum on Friday, where a Bruce Lee exhibit is on display.

Organizers want to place a Bruce Lee statue in Portsmouth Square, a park known as Chinatown's living room. They are hoping to raise at least $250,000 for the project, with $50,000 already donated.

For some, like Jeff Chinn, a Bruce Lee memorabilia collector, the statue is a very personal project.

"I always promised him... I would pay you back one day. So from my heart, thank you Bruce, this statue is for you," Chinn said.

During his monumental career, Lee popularized martial arts in movies and broke down barriers for Asian Americans in Hollywood.

Last year, Oakland renamed a street Bruce Lee Way near Lee's martial arts school.

