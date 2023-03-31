San Francisco's Chinatown Business Suffers Two Break-Ins

A business in San Francisco’s Chinatown recently experienced two break-ins on the same day.

The first incident happened early Thursday morning at Love Tea on Broadway and Grant.

Surveillance video in the area showed a woman slipping into the business through the glass door that had been shattered.

“There’s three people one lady came in and took the tips took the cash register money and then they left,” said Nancy Yu Law of Love Tea. “Then I said, ‘That’s not right’ because I lost something upstairs.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Law noticed that more cash and her tablets were also missing.

About 10 minutes later, another person came in and goes, again, straight for the cash register. Though this time, it was empty.

Security video showed the second thief, a man, then makes his way upstairs.

Law told NBC Bay Area Friday that she doesn’t typically leave cash out overnight, but she added extenuating circumstances that day meant she didn’t lock it all up.

According to Law, about $500 total was stolen between the two thieves, which a lot for this small business.

While Law did file a police report, she didn’t file an insurance claim, because there’s a deductible and she worries her rate would increase.

“That’s how I feel yesterday. I was so down. So down because you report the insurance or not report. I decided not to report and then, you have to eat all this yourself,” she said.

Law said that it has happened to her before.

Back in August, her gift shop Asia Star Fantasy, also in San Francisco’s Chinatown, was broken into.

That time, she lost around $4,000. Law said she’s seen a slight improvement when it comes to police patrols, but urges more support from the public.

“Just come to Chinatown to help us out,” she said. “I think it’s up to the politicians need to help us.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office for comment Friday. But did not hear back.