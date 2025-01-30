Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year celebrations kick off in SF's Chinatown

Crowds celebrating the Lunar New Year filled the streets of San Francisco's Chinatown on Wednesday, honoring the traditions and festivities of the holiday

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a large crowd in San Francisco's Chinatown on Wednesday. They celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year and the year of the snake.

Portsmouth Square was filled with people ready to kick off the Lunar New Year, honoring the cultural heritage, traditions and celebrations. From lion dance performances to firecrackers and local speakers, many people looked forward to the annual festivities.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"It's beautiful and so great to be part of one of the biggest Chinatowns in the United States, and live here, being born and raised," San Francisco resident Mari Villaluna said.

lifestyle 16 hours ago

The Lunar New Year is here: Everything you need to know about your zodiac animal

Lunar New Year Jan 23

Lunar New Year: Bay Area celebrations and events

The day's festivities featured an opening ceremony with New Year's greetings, including from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"This year is the year of the snake. The snake symbolizes wisdom, flexibility and transformation, qualities that should inspire us," Mayor Lurie said.

Dignitaries, new city supervisors and community leaders also joined in the festivities. This included Donald Luu, the President of the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

"Chinese New Year is time of unity reflections and renewal.  It’s a time when families come together for dinner, red envelopes are exchanged as a symbol of good fortune."

Luu noted the rejuvenation that the Lunar New Year celebrations have brought to Chinatown, symbolic of the year of the snake's fortune.

"I think Chinatown has come back. We definitely have come back with the crowd over the weekend, the Flower Fair and today's turn out and the spirit," Luu said. "The year of the snake, truly, I personally feel is really transforming Chinatown, transforming the city."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lunar New YearSan FranciscoAAPI community
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us