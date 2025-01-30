Lunar New Year celebrations kick off in SF's Chinatown

There was a large crowd in San Francisco's Chinatown on Wednesday. They celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year and the year of the snake.

Portsmouth Square was filled with people ready to kick off the Lunar New Year, honoring the cultural heritage, traditions and celebrations. From lion dance performances to firecrackers and local speakers, many people looked forward to the annual festivities.

"It's beautiful and so great to be part of one of the biggest Chinatowns in the United States, and live here, being born and raised," San Francisco resident Mari Villaluna said.

The day's festivities featured an opening ceremony with New Year's greetings, including from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"This year is the year of the snake. The snake symbolizes wisdom, flexibility and transformation, qualities that should inspire us," Mayor Lurie said.

Dignitaries, new city supervisors and community leaders also joined in the festivities. This included Donald Luu, the President of the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

"Chinese New Year is time of unity reflections and renewal. It’s a time when families come together for dinner, red envelopes are exchanged as a symbol of good fortune."

Luu noted the rejuvenation that the Lunar New Year celebrations have brought to Chinatown, symbolic of the year of the snake's fortune.

"I think Chinatown has come back. We definitely have come back with the crowd over the weekend, the Flower Fair and today's turn out and the spirit," Luu said. "The year of the snake, truly, I personally feel is really transforming Chinatown, transforming the city."