Popular San Francisco Jazz Club to Close its Doors

Club Deluxe, a beloved jazz club in San Francisco is reportedly closing its doors soon.

“The club deluxe evolved from swing scene to major jazz blues, swing music night club,” said Steve Lucky.

Lucky told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that he remembered playing gigs at Club Deluxe since the 1990’s.

“Even though it doesn’t have a big stage, the crowd is so on top of you. Everyone who goes there are so into music, unlike the places where music is sometimes the wallpaper jukebox in the corner,” he said.

Father Dan Scheid of All Saints Episcopal Church said he lives a walking distance from the club and goes several times a week. He still can’t believe the owner sent an email to local musicians and fans, saying it's time to go.

Club officials said it is closing down due to corporate greed. The owner said she can’t afford to pay the high rent now. Fans of the clubs said it’s a loss to the city.

“I think local, live music is the heart of the soul of a community. I say that as a parish priest,” said Scheid.

Musicians also know what a special place Club Deluxe is, as they said it provided gigs and helping the music world.

“At night, you get door, bar and tips. Three things create a real wage that’s unique,” said musician Hank Maninger.

NBC Bay Area tried to find the owner of the building to ask about the rent increase, but were not successful on Wednesday.