How Cold Was It in San Francisco? Enough to Break a More Than 100-Year-Old Record

The snow many parts of the Bay Area saw this week did not make it onto the streets of San Francisco, but the cold weather made a historic impact on the city.

San Francisco on Friday recorded its coldest day in more than 100 years.

Temperatures dipped to 39 degrees Friday morning in San Francisco, which turned out to be the coldest temperature ever recorded on this specific day. The previous record for February 24 was 40 degrees back in the mid 1800s.

