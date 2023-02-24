San Francisco

How Cold Was It in San Francisco? Enough to Break a More Than 100-Year-Old Record

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The snow many parts of the Bay Area saw this week did not make it onto the streets of San Francisco, but the cold weather made a historic impact on the city.

San Francisco on Friday recorded its coldest day in more than 100 years.

Temperatures dipped to 39 degrees Friday morning in San Francisco, which turned out to be the coldest temperature ever recorded on this specific day. The previous record for February 24 was 40 degrees back in the mid 1800s.

NBC Bay Area's Pete Suratos has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm Feb 22

Bay Area Snow Tracker: View Latest Reports, Photos and Videos

news 6 hours ago

Here Are the U.S. Cities Most Vulnerable to Climate Change, According to Moody's

This article tagged under:

San Franciscobay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us