San Francisco community commemorates World AIDS Day

In San Francisco, people came together on Sunday for the World AIDS Day observance near the National AIDS Memorial Grove.

They remembered the lives lost to AIDS-related illnesses and highlighted those who are making a difference in preventing the virus and ending the HIV epidemic.

The national Aids memorial CEO, John Cunningham, addressed people gathered in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

“Today, we commemorate World Aids Day as the national memorial to HIV and AIDS,” he said. “It is a solemn responsibility that we have to ensure that we honor and remember those lives cut short, but also that redouble our effort to lean in and ensure that we continue to fight for health equity and social justice.”

San Francisco resident Robert Mansfield attended the event and told NBC Bay Area that it’s important to keep sharing stories.

“I came to San Francisco in the 1970s,” he said. “I was here in the 80s into the 90s. I was part of when it first hit. I lost so many friends.”

There was a praise for progress that has made, discussions and recognition.

“I work for the San Francisco AIDS foundation, I worked in HIV and AIDS in some capacity since 1985,” said Vince Crisostomo, who received an award during the event. “ I have been working with long term survivors people positive and negative who survived the HIV/AIDS epidemic and nobody expected us to be alive.”

State Senator Scott Wiener also spoke, addressing potential concerns with the incoming federal administration.

“We are going to do everything in our power in Sacramento to support this community and to support access to health care and to support those living with HIV and those at risk of,” he said.