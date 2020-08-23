Air Quality

San Francisco, Contra Costa Warn of Unhealthy Air Quality

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco and Contra Costa County are among jurisdictions that have issued alerts Sunday advising residents of unhealthy air quality due to smoke from wildfires that continue to burn around Northern California.

"People with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions such as asthma, lung or heart disease, young children, pregnant women and older adults are especially at risk," Contra Costa County said in an announcement.

San Francisco officials made similar recommendations and said that everyone, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.

San Francisco has more information available at www.sf72.org.

