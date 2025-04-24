San Francisco

San Francisco set to open 24/7 crisis stabilization center

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco is opening a new 24/7 crisis stabilization facility in the heart of the Tenderloin.

The project comes as the city continues its push to break the cycle of open air drug use and homelessness on its streets.

The center is scheduled to open Monday, just over three months since Mayor Daniel Lurie took office and declared a fentanyl state of emergency.

