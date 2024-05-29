San Francisco's popular Crosstown Trail adds new route

The popular Crosstown Trail in San Francisco is getting an expansion.

The original 17-mile trail was created by volunteers five years ago, connecting the city of San Francisco from the southeast to the northwest.

Now, volunteers are adding the double cross trail, crossing from southwest to northeast, marking an "x" across the city.

The urban hike takes visitors along hidden trails, and through public parks, shopping and community gardens.

To celebrate, organizers are holding guided hikes on both trails throughout June.

For more information on the trail’s fifth anniversary, visit crosstowntrail.org.