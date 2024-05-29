San Francisco

San Francisco's popular Crosstown Trail adds new route

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The popular Crosstown Trail in San Francisco is getting an expansion.

The original 17-mile trail was created by volunteers five years ago, connecting the city of San Francisco from the southeast to the northwest.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Now, volunteers are adding the double cross trail, crossing from southwest to northeast, marking an "x" across the city.

San Francisco 15 hours ago

Partial daytime closures scheduled for busy 19th Avenue in SF

air travel 21 hours ago

As summer travel season arrives, more people are anxious about flying

The urban hike takes visitors along hidden trails, and through public parks, shopping and community gardens.

To celebrate, organizers are holding guided hikes on both trails throughout June.

For more information on the trail’s fifth anniversary, visit crosstowntrail.org.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us