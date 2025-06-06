San Francisco could start charging for curbside parking in Golden Gate Park

Free curbside parking in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park could be coming to an end.

The city is looking for ways to raise money, and those free parking spaces are catching Mayor Daniel Lurie's eye.

The parking fees could range from $2 to $4, and demand pricing could be used.

A proposal was in the San Francisco Recreation and Parks department's budget passed by its commission and forwarded to the mayor’s office this year, with the hopes of heading off a budget deficit that could grow to $16.5 million over the next two fiscal years. The parking fees were one of the possibilities proposed.

The Recreation and Parks department said without new revenue, it would face deep cuts that would impact parks and programs.

In a statement, the department said it's grateful for Lurie’s support for the plan, adding that by preserving core services, it can maintain ballfields, green spaces and offer summer camps for kids and ensure park rangers remain on patrol in parks.

Lurie has introduced budget legislation.

"We have to find revenue sources to keep our parks safe, clean," he said. "It's up for discussion."

Projections suggest the parking fees could generate $4.9 million the first year.

The proposal needs approval by the board of supervisors and would be considered with the budget with the idea of going into effect in 2027.