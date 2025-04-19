San Francisco

SF mayor discusses priorities moving forward after marking 100 days in office

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie made about a dozen appearances Friday to mark 100 days in office.

Lurie spent the past two days detailing what he believes he has accomplished so far as mayor and called the update a progress reports.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith spoke with the mayor on Friday about his priorities for the next 100 days and the big challenges the city is still facing. Watch her report in the video above.

