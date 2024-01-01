San Francisco

1 dead, 2 others injured in San Francisco crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a solo-vehicle crash late Monday in San Francisco.

The collision was reported at 8:26 p.m. in the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue.

The two people taken to a hospital had life-threatening injuries from the rollover crash, police said.

Traffic was being diverted onto Alemany Boulevard as of 9:35 p.m. with a detour back onto Highway 1 at 19th Avenue.

The public should avoid the area.

