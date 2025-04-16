San Francisco

SF Democrats want to engage voters amid political shift

By Gia Vang

The Democratic Party is taking a hard look at itself after a painful loss to President Donald Trump. In San Francisco, the Democratic Party is trying something new to stay relevant. It comes as the city’s Republican Party says it's gaining grounds.

The San Francisco Democratic Central Committee wants to engage voters in. Chair Nancy Tung has felt that.

“They say, ‘where have you been?'" she said. "'You know, this is election time and I don’t know where the Democratic Party has been, why should I vote for democrats?'"

That sentiment is felt nationally too. According to a march NBC News poll, the Democratic Party has reached an all-time low in popularity as just 27% of registered voters said they had a positive view of the party

