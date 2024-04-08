San Francisco deputy sheriff faces charges including domestic violence, stalking

A deputy sheriff in San Francisco has been charged with multiple felonies related to allegations of domestic violence, the District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Jonathan Espiritu, 49, was arraigned Monday and has pleaded not guilty.

Espiritu was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of stalking, one count of dissuading a witness, one count of unlawful use of an electronic tracking device, and one count of obstruction of use of wireless device to summon assistance.

Prosecutors allege the deputy had an on again, off again dating relationship with the alleged victim in this case. The woman tried to break things off with him last August after he became more and more possessive, she said, and as a result, he allegedly strangled her in her own home.

In December, prosecutors allege that Espiritu attacked the woman in her workplace.

Then on March 7 of this year, the deputy allegedly slapped the woman in her car and then "threatened to kill himself if she reported him to law enforcement," according to the district attorney's office.

Last Wednesday, the woman allegedly found a tracking device on her vehicle and notified the authorities, who arrested Espiritu.

Espiritu is in custody and prosecutors have moved to keep him detained pre-trial "because of the public safety risk he poses." He is being held without bail.

His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 19.