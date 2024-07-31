San Francisco supervisor unveils plan to bring more people downtown

A San Francisco supervisor and mayoral candidate has a new plan to bring more people back downtown.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said he wants to make it easier for events to get permits in nearly a dozen so-called entertainment zones.

"I love the idea," said David Mabry, co-owner of 111 Minna Gallery. "Anything that encourages people to get out of their houses. Anything that frees up businesses' ability and the city's ability to have street events and encourage people to come out and have fun and discover other parts of San Francisco, and have different neighbors is a plus for us."

Peskin said his plan involves making it easier for those trying to bring events to the city. He rolled out legislation this week that would cut through the red tape involved in permitting outdoor events in specific parts of the city.

"San Francisco's downtown has been ailing and we worked with a number of downtown organizations all the way from Yerba Buena Center to the heart of downtown, to the East Cut over to Rincon Square, to totally streamline the way city issues permits," he said.

Peskin said his idea builds on the city's recent decision to designate an entertainment zone, an effort led by current mayor and political rival London Breed.