San Francisco kicks off Earth Week, encouraging people to live more sustainably

As San Francisco kicked off its second annual Earth Week, people came out on Sunday to celebrate and get involved with new ways to be more sustainable.

“We’re having our Earth Day celebration,” said Jamie Chan, the director of Programs and Partnerships at the Gardens of Golden Gate Park . “It’s a community event that’s open to everybody who attends the garden today. We have activities for children, story time. And we also have wonderful products for sale that highlight our sustainable mission.”

The mission of the city’s botanical garden, in Chan’s words, is to “connect people to plants, the planet and each other.”

“It’s very important, I believe, for younger generations to compost, to recycle, to really help the Earth,” said one attendee at the event.

And on the other side of the city, the new farm was the place to be. That was highlighted on Sunday through music, educators, speakers and more.

“Every year we gather together for Earth Day San Francisco in order to not to do a festival and a party, but also a teach-in,” said Monalisa Wallace with Earth Day San Francisco. “So every Earth Day represents an opportunity to learn about both sustainable living for yourself, but also how to become active and what to do.”

Some of the educators there were local small businesses.

“We are a refillery,” said Karen Chaw of The Daisy Refillery. “It’s still a very new concept, but the whole idea is, you can bring in your own bottles, refill on a bunch of amazing things. At the Daisy Refillery we sell household-care and personal care.”

Just one more way people can work toward a more sustainable future.