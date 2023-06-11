Athletes compete in San Francisco's Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon

Athletes competed in San Francisco’s world-famous “Escape From Alcatraz” triathlon Sunday morning.

It started shortly after 7 a.m. with a grueling 1 ½ mile swim from Alcatraz island to Marina Green Beach. The competitors then hopped on bikes for an 18 mile route ending at Golden Gate park. From there, they finished it up with a tricky eight mile run to baker beach.

Athletes from around the world competed alongside San Francisco locals.

Vittoria Lopes, from Brazil, placed first in the women’s division.

“I really love the feel of the winning,” she said. “But at the same time I really enjoyed the race. The run was really hard, but fun. It’s always good to win, you know?”

And a first time from Illinois, Marc Dubrick, won in the men’s division.

“It’s definitely the biggest win of my career,” he said. “Every pro looks forward to this race. Honestly kind of speechless. So happy.”

This year marked the 42nd annual Escape From Alcatraz triathlon.

Over the years it’s become so popular that only two thousand athletes can join. Competitors are selected through a drawing in a random lottery.