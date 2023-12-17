San Francisco prepares for expected storms with flood barriers, sandbags

Rain and gusty winds are in the forecast for the Bay Area this week. This upcoming rain is arriving less than a year after winter storms led to flooding and damage.

San Francisco was one of the cities impacted by those winter storms, with businesses and homes in the city flooded.

The city is now preparing for the rains expected this week and throughout the winter season. San Francisco's Department of Public Works and Supervisor Catherine Stefani hosted a free sandbag pickup event on Friday and Saturday. This upcoming week, on Monday through Saturday, the Department of Public Works is offering free sandbags to San Franciscans who bring proof of residence to their yard on Kansas and Marin Streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has installed temporary flood barriers around Folsom and 17th Streets in the city's Mission District in hopes of easing the impact.

"All the water kind of piles up in this kind of junction," explained Mizue Koda, who works close by on Folsom Street.

Koda said that this last winter, flooding actually cut into some of her business' inventory.

"We work in an apparel industry and we have a lot of clothes on the ground floor and it gets damaged," she explained.

Pam De Luco who owns the nearby Shotwell Paper Mill on Shotwell Street was out raking leaves around her business and a neighboring property on Sunday because "there's storms coming."

De Luco recognizes that the area is one of the more low-lying spots in San Francisco. She said this area used to flood more before the city came in and elevated portions of the street.

This past winter, she said some water did come in through her business' doorway.

De Luco said she is optimistic that residents are getting more involved with trying to prevent weather-related impacts.

"The one new thing that happened last year is people started adopting the drains, so if that continues into the season that’s another thing that’s really going to help," she said.