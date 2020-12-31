coronavirus

San Francisco Extends Travel Quarantine, Stay-at-Home Orders

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask crosses California Street in San Francisco.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

San Francisco announced Thursday it is extending its stay-at-home and 10-day travel quarantine orders.

The extension of both orders will continue until California lifts the stay-at-home order for the entire Bay Area region.

"We have been proactive in putting the stay at home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don’t set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

