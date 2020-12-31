San Francisco Extends Travel Quarantine, Stay-at-Home Orders

San Francisco announced Thursday it is extending its stay-at-home and 10-day travel quarantine orders.

The extension of both orders will continue until California lifts the stay-at-home order for the entire Bay Area region.

"We have been proactive in putting the stay at home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don’t set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.