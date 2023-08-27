SF community gathers at fentanyl awareness, prevention event

As San Francisco continuing to grapple with a growing fentanyl crisis, people learned about the dangers of the drug. They came together to raise awareness about overdose prevention on Sunday.

For Michelle Leopold, educating people about the dangers of fentanyl is personal.

“Today is our tabling 4 of 6 we are doing narcan training specifically for the 21st fentanyl awareness day through Aug. 31 overdose awareness day,” Leopold said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Behind the tables at Standard Five and Ten Ace Hardware on California Street was a picture of Leopold’s son, Trevor.

“My forever 18-year-old son Trevor died from one fentanyl laced pill in his dorm room at Sonoma State in November of 2019 and that was before there was a lot of awareness of fentanyl,” she said.

On Sunday, Leopold partnered with the San Francisco Department Of Public Health.

People learned what to do and another woman told NBC Bay Area off camera she just wanted to be prepared in an opioid crisis in case she ran into someone who needs help on the street. She plans will keep narcan in the car.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.