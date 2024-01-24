San Francisco

Residents of San Francisco's Fillmore District rally to keep local Safeway open 

By Yana Kouretas

A day after San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the Safeway in Fillmore District — previously slated to close in March — would stay open until 2025, San Francisco residents expressed concerned about what comes after that.

On Jan. 4, Safeway announced its plans to close the Webster Street store this upcoming month. Align Real Estate purchased the land, intending to turn it into housing and commercial retail space. 

San Francisco 8 hours ago

San Francisco mayor, police tout drop in overall crime

San Francisco Jan 23

Bidders compete to buy San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing

On Tuesday, community members and elected officials held a rally to voice their opposition to its closure. Without this Safeway, Fillmore District and Japantown would no longer have a full-service grocery store. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At the rally, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton confirmed the importance of having a grocery store in the community. 

“We have to make sure that the things that are pivotal to survival and community remain in community,” Shamann said. “So we will continue to fight, together, to make sure that not only we get that extension, but that we have something long-term in place, to make sure that we do not become a food desert, right here in Fillmore. 

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston expressed his plans to introduce a law that would address this problem. The legislation would require grocery stores to give six month notice for closure and have meetings with community members to ensure that they don’t lose their grocery stores.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us