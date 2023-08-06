San Francisco

San Francisco fines building landlord over illegal ‘X' sign

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of San Francisco has issued fines for Elon Musk's illegal "X" sign. But the tech mogul isn't paying a penny.

Last weekend, the X sign went up on top of a San Francisco building for the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The illuminating X was only up for a few days before public outcry from neighbors.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Friday that the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection issued a fine of nearly $5,000.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But Musk isn't footing the bill as the building's landlord is. That's because property owners typically pay for building permit violations.

It's unclear if the fines would be passed on to X.

San Francisco Jul 31

Flashing ‘X' sign removed from company's San Francisco headquarters

San Francisco Jul 29

X installs new logo atop San Francisco headquarters

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us