San Francisco fines building landlord over illegal ‘X' sign

The city of San Francisco has issued fines for Elon Musk's illegal "X" sign. But the tech mogul isn't paying a penny.

Last weekend, the X sign went up on top of a San Francisco building for the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The illuminating X was only up for a few days before public outcry from neighbors.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Friday that the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection issued a fine of nearly $5,000.

But Musk isn't footing the bill as the building's landlord is. That's because property owners typically pay for building permit violations.

It's unclear if the fines would be passed on to X.