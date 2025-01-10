San Francisco

Veteran battalion chief Dean Crispen named new San Francisco fire chief

Crispen, a native of San Francisco, becomes the 27th fire chief for the San Francisco Fire Department

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The announcement of new leaders continues in San Francisco.

Dean Crispen, a 34-year veteran San Francisco Fire Department battalion chief, has been promoted to fire chief, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Friday.

"My number one goal as chief of the department is to safeguard the health and safety of all members of the San Francisco Fire Department and all San Franciscans,” Crispen said in a statement. "We are implementing Mayor Lurie's vision for a safer, cleaner San Francisco and will continue to collaborate with other departments to ensure citizens are receiving the best public safety services."

Crispen becomes the 27th fire chief for the San Francisco Fire Department. A news release from the city highlighted the following accomplishments in Crispen's career:

  • Served as fire captain of stations in Chinatown, North Beach, and South of Market, and as battalion chief to stations that are among the busiest in the city and the country
  • Recognized three times for bravery in the service of San Francisco’s residents, following the rescue of elderly victims in fires in the Tenderloin
  • Acted as incidentcCommander at over 50 major incidents in San Francisco and was part of the SFFD’s response in New York City in the aftermath of the attacks on September 11, 2001

"With over 34 years of distinguished experience serving our city, Chief Crispen will lead the San Francisco Fire Department with the same compassion, integrity, and unwavering dedication that have defined his entire career," Lurie said in a statement. "Whether as a first responder, an advocate for underserved populations, or a leader fostering collaboration, he has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to meet challenges with both strength and empathy. And he will demonstrate that ability every day in service of the safety of San Franciscans."

Crispen is a San Francisco native and father of two boys who were raised in the city.

"His mother immigrated to the U.S. from Nicaragua at the age of 12, his father is a retired Captain of the SFFD Arson Squad, and his grandmother was a senior citizen advocate in the Mission District and the founder of the Latin American Senior Citizen Association," the city said of Crispen in a news release.

