San Francisco

SF fire crews respond to ruptured pipe

By Bay City News

San Francisco Fire Department

The San Francisco Fire Department said Sunday afternoon that people should avoid the intersection of Grant Avenue and Geary Street, as there's a ruptured underground steam pipe causing visible steam.

Grant Avenue between Geary and Post streets are closed.

SFFD added that in addition to their department, San Francisco police, DPT and PG&E crews were also responding to the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us