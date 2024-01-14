SF fire crews respond to ruptured pipe

The San Francisco Fire Department said Sunday afternoon that people should avoid the intersection of Grant Avenue and Geary Street, as there's a ruptured underground steam pipe causing visible steam.

Grant Avenue between Geary and Post streets are closed.

SFFD added that in addition to their department, San Francisco police, DPT and PG&E crews were also responding to the incident.

