SF fire crews respond to ruptured pipe

The San Francisco Fire Department said Sunday afternoon that people should avoid the intersection of Grant Avenue and Geary Street, as there's a ruptured underground steam pipe causing visible steam.
Grant Avenue between Geary and Post streets are closed.
SFFD added that in addition to their department, San Francisco police, DPT and PG&E crews were also responding to the incident.
