San Francisco

1 Rescued in SF Residential Fire Caused by E-Scooter

By Bay City News

sffd7723
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco firefighters contained a blaze that was allegedly caused by an e-scooter on the fourth floor of a Polk Gulch apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials first announced a first alarm fire in the 2200 bock of Polk Street at 12:06 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, firefighters announced that the fire was contained to the unit where it originated from.

One resident was rescued by engine and was taken to a burn center for serious burns.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters determined that it was a lithium battery fire from a scooter on the fourth floor of the building.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us