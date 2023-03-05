1 Rescued in SF Residential Fire Caused by E-Scooter

San Francisco firefighters contained a blaze that was allegedly caused by an e-scooter on the fourth floor of a Polk Gulch apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials first announced a first alarm fire in the 2200 bock of Polk Street at 12:06 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, firefighters announced that the fire was contained to the unit where it originated from.

One resident was rescued by engine and was taken to a burn center for serious burns.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters determined that it was a lithium battery fire from a scooter on the fourth floor of the building.