San Francisco fire crews rescue husky from cliff at Fort Funston

A husky that got stuck on a cliff overlooking the ocean at San Francisco's Fort Funston Sunday morning has been safely rescued, a fire department spokesman said.

The dog got trapped about 15 feet down a steep section of the cliffs, San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Justin Schorr said.

"The husky has been rescued and reunited with their human," Schorr said shortly after 11 a.m.

The cliff rescue crew used its ropes safety team and a backup team, just as they would with a human, Schorr said in a telephone interview.

"We'd like to remind our canine friends to stay on the trails and leashed to their humans whenever possible," Schorr added. "There are a lot of interesting things in the bushes to chase, but it's not a good idea to go off-trail."

The Husky has been rescued and reunited with their human. pic.twitter.com/kp9ulQ1Wqz — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 7, 2024