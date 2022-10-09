San Francisco

15 People Displaced, 3 Homes Damaged Following 2-Alarm Fire in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

15 people are displaced and three homes were damaged following a two-alarm fire in San Francisco Sunday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Palou Avenue.

San Francisco fire said that no injuries were reported but 15 residents were displaced.

Officials said that two homes had major damage, while a third home only had minor to moderate damage.

The area of Palou Avenue was closed between Quint and Rankin streets due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

San Francisco
