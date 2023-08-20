San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters deployed to Northern California to help wildfires fight

By Bay City News

Five specialized San Francisco fire engines have been dispatched to far northern California for wildfire service, the San Francisco Fire Department said Saturday.

The apparatus, designed for wildland fires, was sent with a supervisor unit to a group of fires known as the Smith River Complex in the Six Rivers National Forest on the Oregon border.

The complex includes 12 confirmed fires covering 7,600 acres, according to InciWeb, the Forest Service's incident information management system.

Six Rivers received about 150 lightning strikes since Tuesday evening, resulting in at least 27 confirmed fires, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

