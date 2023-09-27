San Francisco

Two SF's Fisherman's Wharf restaurants face eviction

By Audrey Asistio

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two restaurants in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf have been trying to reopen since the pandemic closed their doors. But that may no longer happen as they are facing eviction.

The Grotto Number 9, better known as “The Grotto” and Tarantino’s got their eviction notices earlier this week.

Randall Scott, executive director of Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District gave his thoughts on the situation.

“It’s a tough, tough business cycle that the pandemic obviously spurred it. But it’s just been very difficult to open and operate these businesses,” he said.

The two restaurants owe a combined $1.4 million in back rent, dating to March 2020.

Audrey Asistio has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
