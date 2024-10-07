It's that time of year again. San Francisco Fleet Week is back.

The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to experience. Check out the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events.

San Francisco Fleet Week is a "time-honored sea service celebration" that gives Bay Area residents the opportunity to "witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand," according to organizers.

Roughly 2,500 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from various ships, squadrons and military units will be in San Francisco for the weeklong event.

"San Francisco Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ships and interact with service members as they showcase their ships’, units’, and services’ capabilities," organizers said in a statement. "It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the national defense of the United States and protect freedom of the seas."

Fleet Week is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 14.

Head to a location along the San Francisco Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz to catch a thrilling aerial show featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and much more.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 Lineup and schedule: Visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website for a look at the air show lineup and approximate performance times

Visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website for a look at the air show lineup and approximate performance times Where: Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco

Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco Tickets: Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website

Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website Note: The Blue Angels will perform several survey flights over San Francisco Bay in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Blue Angels arrived in the Bay Area Sunday evening. The squadron is set to participate in a three-day airshow later on during Fleet Week.

Set your eyes on the water near the Golden Gate Bridge to catch the fleet of ships arriving in the Bay, escorted by a San Francisco Fire Department boat shooting water into the air.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 Where: San Francisco Bay waterfront (the parade can be seen from locations along the water between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge)

Watch as a parade of ships make their way into San Francisco Bay for Fleet Week.

Climb aboard various ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Here's the schedule.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 27

Thursday, Oct. 10

Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 27

Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 35

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 27

Ship: USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 30/32

Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 35

Ship: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334)

When: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Where: Pier 15/17

Sunday, Oct. 13

Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 27

Ship: USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 30/32

Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750)

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 35

Ship: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334)

When: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Where: Pier 15/17

Monday, Oct. 14

Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Pier 27

Ship: USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Pier 30/32

Pay special tribute to the U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen Concert, led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.

When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10

6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco)

Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco) Tickets: The concert is free and open to the public, but you must reserve your seat in advance. Reservations for the Honor Our Fallen concert can be made via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

Watch as the Blue Angels and others perform during Friday's San Francisco Fleet Week air show.

Enjoy Navy and Marine Corps bands perform during free concerts in neighborhoods across San Francisco. Check out the concert series schedule below.

Monday, Oct. 7

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 4:30 p.m

Where: Sunset Branch Library (1305 18th Ave., San Francisco)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Who: NBSW Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: City College of San Francisco Student Union Amphitheater (50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: San Francisco Zoo (Sloat Boulevard and Upper Great Highway, San Francisco)

Who: 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: TJPA Salesforce Park Amphitheater (425 Mission St., San Francisco)

Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Noe Valley (3861 24th St., San Francisco)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Who: USAF Rock Band Mobility

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green (50 Oak St., San Francisco)

Who: 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Yerba Buena Gardens Stone Stage (760 Howard St., San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: San Francisco VA Medical Center (4150 Clement St., San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 5 p.m.

Where: One Sansome Public Open Space (1 Sansome St., San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Brass Band

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Japan Town Buchanan Mall (22 Peace Plaza, San Francisco)

Thursday, Oct. 10

Who: USAF Rock Band Mobility

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Ferry Building (1 Ferry Building, San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Brass Band

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Jane Warner Plaza (Castro)

Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band and NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco)

Friday, Oct. 11

Who: NBSW Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell (75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Park Branch Library (1833 Page St., San Francisco

Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon and Diamondbacks

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Union Square Plaza (333 Post St., San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Destroyers

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chinatown Night Market (Commercial Street and Grant Avenue, San Francisco)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Who: NBSW Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Ghirardelli Square (900 North Point St., Suite F301, San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Landing (2500 Ocean Ave., San Francisco)

Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band

When: 4 p.m.

Where: West Portal Courtyard (82 West Portal Ave., San Francisco)

Who: NBSW Destroyers

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band and Diamondbacks

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Westwood (2036 Lombard St., San Francisco)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band and NBSW Bands

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Italian Heritage Parade (Jefferson and Powell streets to Washington Park)

Monday, Oct. 14

Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell (75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco)

For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

Get updates on what's happening in the Bay Area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.