It's that time of year again. San Francisco Fleet Week is back.
The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to experience. Check out the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events.
What is San Francisco Fleet Week?
San Francisco Fleet Week is a "time-honored sea service celebration" that gives Bay Area residents the opportunity to "witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand," according to organizers.
Roughly 2,500 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from various ships, squadrons and military units will be in San Francisco for the weeklong event.
"San Francisco Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ships and interact with service members as they showcase their ships’, units’, and services’ capabilities," organizers said in a statement. "It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the national defense of the United States and protect freedom of the seas."
When is San Francisco Fleet Week 2024?
Fleet Week is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 14.
San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
Head to a location along the San Francisco Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz to catch a thrilling aerial show featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and much more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13
- Lineup and schedule: Visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website for a look at the air show lineup and approximate performance times
- Where: Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco
- Tickets: Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website
- Note: The Blue Angels will perform several survey flights over San Francisco Bay in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 10.
San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships
Set your eyes on the water near the Golden Gate Bridge to catch the fleet of ships arriving in the Bay, escorted by a San Francisco Fire Department boat shooting water into the air.
- When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11
- Where: San Francisco Bay waterfront (the parade can be seen from locations along the water between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge)
San Francisco Fleet Week Ship Tours
Climb aboard various ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Here's the schedule.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 27
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 27
Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 35
Saturday, Oct. 12
Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 27
Ship: USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 30/32
Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 35
Ship: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334)
When: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Pier 15/17
Sunday, Oct. 13
Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 27
Ship: USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 30/32
Ship: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750)
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pier 35
Ship: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334)
When: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Pier 15/17
Monday, Oct. 14
Ship: USS Somerset (LPD 25)
When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Pier 27
Ship: USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Pier 30/32
San Francisco Fleet Week Honor Our Fallen Concert
Pay special tribute to the U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen Concert, led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.
- When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco)
- Tickets: The concert is free and open to the public, but you must reserve your seat in advance. Reservations for the Honor Our Fallen concert can be made via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
San Francisco Fleet Week Neighborhood Concert Series
Enjoy Navy and Marine Corps bands perform during free concerts in neighborhoods across San Francisco. Check out the concert series schedule below.
Monday, Oct. 7
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 4:30 p.m
Where: Sunset Branch Library (1305 18th Ave., San Francisco)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Who: NBSW Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: City College of San Francisco Student Union Amphitheater (50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: San Francisco Zoo (Sloat Boulevard and Upper Great Highway, San Francisco)
Who: 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: TJPA Salesforce Park Amphitheater (425 Mission St., San Francisco)
Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Noe Valley (3861 24th St., San Francisco)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Who: USAF Rock Band Mobility
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Pier 39
Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green (50 Oak St., San Francisco)
Who: 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Yerba Buena Gardens Stone Stage (760 Howard St., San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: San Francisco VA Medical Center (4150 Clement St., San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 5 p.m.
Where: One Sansome Public Open Space (1 Sansome St., San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Brass Band
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Japan Town Buchanan Mall (22 Peace Plaza, San Francisco)
Thursday, Oct. 10
Who: USAF Rock Band Mobility
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Pier 39
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ferry Building (1 Ferry Building, San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Brass Band
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Jane Warner Plaza (Castro)
Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band and NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco)
Friday, Oct. 11
Who: NBSW Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell (75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Park Branch Library (1833 Page St., San Francisco
Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon and Diamondbacks
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Union Square Plaza (333 Post St., San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Destroyers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 39
Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chinatown Night Market (Commercial Street and Grant Avenue, San Francisco)
Saturday, Oct. 12
Who: NBSW Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ghirardelli Square (900 North Point St., Suite F301, San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Woodwind Quintet
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Lakeside Landing (2500 Ocean Ave., San Francisco)
Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band
When: 4 p.m.
Where: West Portal Courtyard (82 West Portal Ave., San Francisco)
Who: NBSW Destroyers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 39
Who: 1st MARDIV Brass Band and Diamondbacks
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Westwood (2036 Lombard St., San Francisco)
Sunday, Oct. 13
Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band and NBSW Bands
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Italian Heritage Parade (Jefferson and Powell streets to Washington Park)
Monday, Oct. 14
Who: 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell (75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco)
For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
