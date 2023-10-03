san francisco fleet week

When are the Blue Angels performing? Detailed San Francisco Fleet Week air show schedules

By NBC Bay Area staff

Look up! Fighter jets and other aircraft will be buzzing the Bay Area this week and weekend as part of San Francisco Fleet Week.

The annual fall tradition taking place from Oct. 2 through Oct. 10 includes three separate air shows on Friday, Oct. 6, Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Blue Angels will headline the air shows, but there will be plenty of other aerial performances.

Below you can find detailed schedules for the air shows. Keep in mind that the listed performers and performance times are subject to change.

Fleet Week air show schedule – Friday, Oct. 6

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:43 p.m.National Anthem(s) - Flag Jumps
12:51 p.m.U.S. Navy Parachute Team
12:59 p.m.United Airlines
1:11 p.m.MH-65 Demo x 2
1:21 p.m.Break
1:23 p.m.Beale AFB - U-2 - Fly Bys
1:33 p.m.Memorial Squadron
1:48 p.m.HMLA-775 - AH-1/UH-1 - Demo
2 p.m.Ace Maker - T-33
2:14 p.m.Break
2:16 p.m.Major Michael Frazer - F-35B Demo
2:36 p.m.Randy Howell and Cory Lovell Dual Aerobatic Demo
2:46 p.m.United Airlines
2:58 p.m.Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
3:15 p.m.Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Saturday, Oct. 7

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:18 p.m.National Anthem(s) - Flag Jumps
12:25 p.m.U.S. Navy Parachute Team
12:33 p.m.United Airlines
12:45 p.m.MH-65 Demo x 2
12:55 p.m.Break
12:57 p.m.Patriot Jet Team
1:23 p.m.Memorial Squadron
1:38 p.m.HMLA-775 - AH-1/UH-1 - Demo
1:50 p.m.Ace Maker - T-33
2:04 p.m.Break
2:06 p.m.NAS Corpus Christi - T-6 x 4 Fly Bys
2:16 p.m.Major Michael Frazer - F-35B Demo
2:36 p.m.Randy Howell and Cory Lovell Dual Aerobatic Demo
2:46 p.m.United Airlines
2:58 p.m.Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
3:15 p.m.Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Sunday, Oct. 8

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:18 p.m.National Anthem(s) - Flag Jumps
12:25 p.m.U.S. Navy Parachute Team
12:33 p.m.United Airlines
12:45 p.m.MH-65 Demo x 2
12:55 p.m.Break
12:57 p.m.Patriot Jet Team
1:23 p.m.Memorial Squadron
1:38 p.m.HMLA-775 - AH-1/UH-1 - Demo
1:50 p.m.Ace Maker - T-33
2:04 p.m.Break
2:06 p.m.NAS Corpus Christi - T-6 x 4 Fly Bys
2:16 p.m.Major Michael Frazer - F-35B Demo
2:36 p.m.Randy Howell and Cory Lovell Dual Aerobatic Demo
2:46 p.m.United Airlines
2:58 p.m.Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
3:15 p.m.Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

For more information about Fleet Week, check out our detailed Fleet Week events guide.

