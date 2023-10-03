Look up! Fighter jets and other aircraft will be buzzing the Bay Area this week and weekend as part of San Francisco Fleet Week.

The annual fall tradition taking place from Oct. 2 through Oct. 10 includes three separate air shows on Friday, Oct. 6, Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Blue Angels will headline the air shows, but there will be plenty of other aerial performances.

Below you can find detailed schedules for the air shows. Keep in mind that the listed performers and performance times are subject to change.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fleet Week air show schedule – Friday, Oct. 6

TIME PERFORMANCE 12:43 p.m. National Anthem(s) - Flag Jumps 12:51 p.m. U.S. Navy Parachute Team 12:59 p.m. United Airlines 1:11 p.m. MH-65 Demo x 2 1:21 p.m. Break 1:23 p.m. Beale AFB - U-2 - Fly Bys 1:33 p.m. Memorial Squadron 1:48 p.m. HMLA-775 - AH-1/UH-1 - Demo 2 p.m. Ace Maker - T-33 2:14 p.m. Break 2:16 p.m. Major Michael Frazer - F-35B Demo 2:36 p.m. Randy Howell and Cory Lovell Dual Aerobatic Demo 2:46 p.m. United Airlines 2:58 p.m. Break 3 p.m. Blue Angels - Fat Albert 3:15 p.m. Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Saturday, Oct. 7

TIME PERFORMANCE 12:18 p.m. National Anthem(s) - Flag Jumps 12:25 p.m. U.S. Navy Parachute Team 12:33 p.m. United Airlines 12:45 p.m. MH-65 Demo x 2 12:55 p.m. Break 12:57 p.m. Patriot Jet Team 1:23 p.m. Memorial Squadron 1:38 p.m. HMLA-775 - AH-1/UH-1 - Demo 1:50 p.m. Ace Maker - T-33 2:04 p.m. Break 2:06 p.m. NAS Corpus Christi - T-6 x 4 Fly Bys 2:16 p.m. Major Michael Frazer - F-35B Demo 2:36 p.m. Randy Howell and Cory Lovell Dual Aerobatic Demo 2:46 p.m. United Airlines 2:58 p.m. Break 3 p.m. Blue Angels - Fat Albert 3:15 p.m. Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Sunday, Oct. 8

TIME PERFORMANCE 12:18 p.m. National Anthem(s) - Flag Jumps 12:25 p.m. U.S. Navy Parachute Team 12:33 p.m. United Airlines 12:45 p.m. MH-65 Demo x 2 12:55 p.m. Break 12:57 p.m. Patriot Jet Team 1:23 p.m. Memorial Squadron 1:38 p.m. HMLA-775 - AH-1/UH-1 - Demo 1:50 p.m. Ace Maker - T-33 2:04 p.m. Break 2:06 p.m. NAS Corpus Christi - T-6 x 4 Fly Bys 2:16 p.m. Major Michael Frazer - F-35B Demo 2:36 p.m. Randy Howell and Cory Lovell Dual Aerobatic Demo 2:46 p.m. United Airlines 2:58 p.m. Break 3 p.m. Blue Angels - Fat Albert 3:15 p.m. Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

For more information about Fleet Week, check out our detailed Fleet Week events guide.